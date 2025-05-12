CATM Excellence in Competition: Shooting for the Best

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Navy Petty Officer 2nd Class Dawson Doty, Naval Air Facility engine systems command sailor, fires an M4 carbine during a Combat Arms Training and Maintenance Excellence in Competition event in honor of Police Week at Misawa Air Base, Japan, May 15, 2025. These drills build the combat focus necessary to safeguard the 35th Fighter Wing’s assets, personnel and power projection capabilities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Hannah Bench)