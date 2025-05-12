CATM Excellence in Competition: Shooting for the Best

U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Travis Chavis, 35th Security Forces Squadron logistics and resources section chief, aims an M4 carbine downrange during a Combat Arms Training and Maintenance Excellence in Competition event held for Police Week at Misawa Air Base, Japan, May 15, 2025. The event reinforced combat readiness and honored law enforcement’s vital role in safeguarding 35th Fighter Wing assets. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Hannah Bench)
