Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    CATM Excellence in Competition: Shooting for the Best [Image 3 of 6]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    CATM Excellence in Competition: Shooting for the Best

    MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JAPAN

    05.14.2025

    Photo by Airman Hannah Bench 

    35th Fighter Wing

    U.S. Navy and Air Force members assigned to Misawa Air Base measure their marks to calibrate their iron sights for a Combat Arms Training and Maintenance (CATM) Excellence in Competition event during Police Week at Misawa AB, Japan, May 15, 2025. Blending tribute with training, these competitions build combat-ready defenders and honor the protectors who uphold the 35th Fighter Wing’s security. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Hannah Bench)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.14.2025
    Date Posted: 05.16.2025 01:34
    Photo ID: 9039836
    VIRIN: 250515-F-VQ736-1101
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 37.41 MB
    Location: MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP
    Web Views: 8
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CATM Excellence in Competition: Shooting for the Best [Image 6 of 6], by Amn Hannah Bench, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    CATM Excellence in Competition: Shooting for the Best
    CATM Excellence in Competition: Shooting for the Best
    CATM Excellence in Competition: Shooting for the Best
    CATM Excellence in Competition: Shooting for the Best
    CATM Excellence in Competition: Shooting for the Best
    CATM Excellence in Competition: Shooting for the Best

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Japan
    CATM
    Misawa AB
    Police Week
    35th FW
    M-4

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download