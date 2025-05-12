CATM Excellence in Competition: Shooting for the Best

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Navy and Air Force members assigned to Misawa Air Base measure their marks to calibrate their iron sights for a Combat Arms Training and Maintenance (CATM) Excellence in Competition event during Police Week at Misawa AB, Japan, May 15, 2025. Blending tribute with training, these competitions build combat-ready defenders and honor the protectors who uphold the 35th Fighter Wing’s security. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Hannah Bench)