U.S. Navy and Air Force members assigned to Misawa Air Base measure their marks to calibrate their iron sights for a Combat Arms Training and Maintenance (CATM) Excellence in Competition event during Police Week at Misawa AB, Japan, May 15, 2025. Blending tribute with training, these competitions build combat-ready defenders and honor the protectors who uphold the 35th Fighter Wing’s security. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Hannah Bench)
|Date Taken:
|05.14.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.16.2025 01:34
|Photo ID:
|9039836
|VIRIN:
|250515-F-VQ736-1101
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|37.41 MB
|Location:
|MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP
|Web Views:
|8
|Downloads:
|1
This work, CATM Excellence in Competition: Shooting for the Best [Image 6 of 6], by Amn Hannah Bench, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.