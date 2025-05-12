Stick Masters teach Sailors to play percussion instruments

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (April 22, 2025) Fire Controlman 2nd Class Alex Lee, left, from Warner Robins, Ga., assigned to the Independence-class littoral combat ship USS Mobile, introduces himself to the “Stick Masters” of Huntsville Community Drumline. Navy Weeks are designed to connect Americans with their Navy and showcase why today’s Navy is important to America’s prosperity and its national defense. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Thaddeus Berry)