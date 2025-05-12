Stick Masters teach Sailors to play percussion instruments

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (April 22, 2025) Frederick Walker, right, creative director, Huntsville Community Drumline, instructs Engineman 2nd Class Carter Cherence, center, from Medford, Penn., assigned to Independence-class littoral combat ship, and the “Stick Masters” on how to keep cadence with snare drums. Navy Weeks are designed to connect Americans with their Navy and showcase why today’s Navy is important to America’s prosperity and its national defense. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Thaddeus Berry)