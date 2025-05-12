Stick Masters teach Sailors to play percussion instruments

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (April 22, 2025) Information Systems Technician 2nd Class Isaac Felix, right, from Las Vegas, is taught how to play clash cymbals by a “Stick Master” during a visit to Huntsville Community Drumline. Navy Weeks are designed to connect Americans with their Navy and showcase why today’s Navy is important to America’s prosperity and its national defense. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Thaddeus Berry)