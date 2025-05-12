Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Stick Masters teach Sailors to play percussion instruments [Image 11 of 14]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Stick Masters teach Sailors to play percussion instruments

    HUNTSVILLE, ALABAMA, UNITED STATES

    04.22.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Thaddeus Berry 

    Commander, Navy Recruiting Command

    HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (April 22, 2025) Engineman 1st Class Jawan Edwards, left, from Macon, Miss., is taught how to play the bass drum by “Stick Masters” during a visit to Huntsville Community Drumline. Navy Weeks are designed to connect Americans with their Navy and showcase why today’s Navy is important to America’s prosperity and its national defense. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Thaddeus Berry)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.22.2025
    Date Posted: 05.15.2025 16:19
    Photo ID: 9038970
    VIRIN: 250422-N-XB641-2320
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 1.23 MB
    Location: HUNTSVILLE, ALABAMA, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Stick Masters teach Sailors to play percussion instruments [Image 14 of 14], by PO2 Thaddeus Berry, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Stick Masters teach Sailors to play percussion instruments
    Stick Masters teach Sailors to play percussion instruments
    Stick Masters teach Sailors to play percussion instruments
    Stick Masters teach Sailors to play percussion instruments
    Stick Masters teach Sailors to play percussion instruments
    Stick Masters teach Sailors to play percussion instruments
    Stick Masters teach Sailors to play percussion instruments
    Stick Masters teach Sailors to play percussion instruments
    Stick Masters teach Sailors to play percussion instruments
    Stick Masters teach Sailors to play percussion instruments
    Stick Masters teach Sailors to play percussion instruments
    Stick Masters teach Sailors to play percussion instruments
    Stick Masters teach Sailors to play percussion instruments
    Stick Masters teach Sailors to play percussion instruments

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    U.S. Navy
    Stick Masters
    Community Drumline

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download