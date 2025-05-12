Stick Masters teach Sailors to play percussion instruments

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (April 22, 2025) Engineman 1st Class Jawan Edwards, left, from Macon, Miss., is taught how to play the bass drum by “Stick Masters” during a visit to Huntsville Community Drumline. Navy Weeks are designed to connect Americans with their Navy and showcase why today’s Navy is important to America’s prosperity and its national defense. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Thaddeus Berry)