Stick Masters teach Sailors to play percussion instruments

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (April 22, 2025) Sonar Technician (Surface) 3rd Class Anna Steele, right, from Louisville, Ky, assigned to the Arleigh Burke-class destroyer USS Russell, is taught how to play the snare drum by a “Stick Master” during a visit to Huntsville Community Drumline. Navy Weeks are designed to connect Americans with their Navy and showcase why today’s Navy is important to America’s prosperity and its national defense. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Thaddeus Berry)