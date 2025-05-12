Stick Masters teach Sailors to play percussion instruments

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (April 22, 2025) Lt.j.g Akari Yarrell, right, from Yokosuka, Japan, assigned to the Independence-class littoral combat ship USS Mobile, is taught how to play quads by a “Stick Master” during a visit to Huntsville Community Drumline. Navy Weeks are designed to connect Americans with their Navy and showcase why today’s Navy is important to America’s prosperity and its national defense. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Thaddeus Berry)
|04.22.2025
|05.15.2025 16:19
|Location:
|HUNTSVILLE, ALABAMA, US
