    JTF-M holds change of command ceremony [Image 15 of 15]

    JTF-M holds change of command ceremony

    MARINE CORPS BASE CAMP BLAZ, GUAM

    05.15.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Samantha Jetzer 

    Joint Task Force - Micronesia

    250515-N-ML137-1167 MARINE CORPS BASE CAMP BLAZ, Guam (May 15, 2025) U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Col. Johan Baik, chaplain for Marine Corps Base Camp Blaz, gives the benediction during a change of command ceremony at Marine Corps Base Camp Blaz Fitness Center, May 15. U.S. Navy Rear Adm. Josh Lasky relieved U.S. Navy Rear Adm. Greg Huffman as commander of Joint Task Force - Micronesia during the ceremony. Established in 2024, JTF-M promotes regional stability, synchronizes operations and activities across all domains, and enables a robust warfighting posture while enhancing partner-nation capacity through a whole-of-government approach within its assigned joint operations area. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Samantha Jetzer)

    Date Taken: 05.15.2025
    Location: MARINE CORPS BASE CAMP BLAZ, GU
    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Joint Task Force Micronesia hosts first Change of Command ceremony; emphasizes regional peace, security

    Guam
    tradition
    partnership
    change of command
    Indo-Pacific Command (INDOPACOM)
    Joint Task Force - Micronesia (JTF-M)

