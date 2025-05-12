Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    JTF-M holds change of command ceremony [Image 12 of 15]

    JTF-M holds change of command ceremony

    MARINE CORPS BASE CAMP BLAZ, GUAM

    05.15.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Samantha Jetzer 

    Joint Task Force - Micronesia

    250515-N-ML137-1145 MARINE CORPS BASE CAMP BLAZ, Guam (May 15, 2025) U.S. Army Lt. Gen. Joshua M. Rudd, deputy commander of U.S. Indo-Pacific Command, center, officiates the turnover between U.S. Navy Rear Adm. Greg Huffman, outgoing commander, Joint Task Force - Micronesia, right, to U.S. Navy Rear Adm. Josh Lasky, incoming commander, JTF-M, during a change of command ceremony at Marine Corps Base Camp Blaz Fitness Center, May 15. Established in 2024, JTF-M promotes regional stability, synchronizes operations and activities across all domains, and enables a robust warfighting posture while enhancing partner-nation capacity through a whole-of-government approach within its assigned joint operations area. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Samantha Jetzer)

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Joint Task Force Micronesia hosts first Change of Command ceremony; emphasizes regional peace, security

    Guam
    tradition
    partnership
    change of command
    Indo-Pacific Command (INDOPACOM)
    Joint Task Force - Micronesia (JTF-M)

