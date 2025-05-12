250515-N-ML137-1145 MARINE CORPS BASE CAMP BLAZ, Guam (May 15, 2025) U.S. Army Lt. Gen. Joshua M. Rudd, deputy commander of U.S. Indo-Pacific Command, center, officiates the turnover between U.S. Navy Rear Adm. Greg Huffman, outgoing commander, Joint Task Force - Micronesia, right, to U.S. Navy Rear Adm. Josh Lasky, incoming commander, JTF-M, during a change of command ceremony at Marine Corps Base Camp Blaz Fitness Center, May 15. Established in 2024, JTF-M promotes regional stability, synchronizes operations and activities across all domains, and enables a robust warfighting posture while enhancing partner-nation capacity through a whole-of-government approach within its assigned joint operations area. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Samantha Jetzer)
|Date Taken:
|05.15.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.15.2025 03:09
|Photo ID:
|9037598
|VIRIN:
|250515-N-ML137-1145
|Resolution:
|6075x4054
|Size:
|2.11 MB
|Location:
|MARINE CORPS BASE CAMP BLAZ, GU
|Web Views:
|19
|Downloads:
|0
This work, JTF-M holds change of command ceremony [Image 15 of 15], by PO1 Samantha Jetzer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Joint Task Force Micronesia hosts first Change of Command ceremony; emphasizes regional peace, security
No keywords found.