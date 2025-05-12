JTF-M holds change of command ceremony

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

250515-N-ML137-1064 MARINE CORPS BASE CAMP BLAZ, Guam (May 15, 2025) U.S. Army Lt. Gen. Joshua M. Rudd, deputy commander of U.S. Indo-Pacific Command, speaks during a change of command ceremony at Marine Corps Base Camp Blaz Fitness Center, May 15. Rear Adm. Josh Lasky relieved U.S. Navy Rear Adm. Greg Huffman as commander of Joint Task Force - Micronesia during the ceremony. Established in 2024, JTF-M promotes regional stability, synchronizes operations and activities across all domains, and enables a robust warfighting posture while enhancing partner-nation capacity through a whole-of-government approach within its assigned joint operations area. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Samantha Jetzer)