JTF-M holds change of command ceremony

250515-N-ML137-1151 MARINE CORPS BASE CAMP BLAZ, Guam (May 15, 2025) U.S. Army Lt. Gen. Joshua M. Rudd, deputy commander of U.S. Indo-Pacific Command, center, officiates the turnover between U.S. Navy Rear Adm. Greg Huffman, outgoing commander, Joint Task Force - Micronesia, right, to U.S. Navy Rear Adm. Josh Lasky, incoming commander, Joint Task Force - Micronesia, during a change of command ceremony at Marine Corps Base Camp Blaz Fitness Center, May 15. Established in 2024, JTF-M promotes regional stability, synchronizes operations and activities across all domains, and enables a robust warfighting posture while enhancing partner-nation capacity through a whole-of-government approach within its assigned joint operations area. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Samantha Jetzer)