Joint Task Force Micronesia hosts first Change of Command ceremony; emphasizes regional peace, security

Commander, Joint Task Force Micronesia U.S. Navy Rear Adm. Greg Huffman relinquished command to U.S. Navy Rear Adm. Josh Lasky during a change of command ceremony at Marine Corps Base Camp Blaz Fitness Center in Dededo, Guam, May 15.



Presiding officer for the ceremony U.S. Indo-Pacific Command Deputy Commander U.S. Army Lt. Gen. Joshua Rudd spoke of the recent stand up of JTF-M and the historical and strategic significance the region plays in national security, prosperity, peace and stability. Rudd went on to credit Huffman for delivering the right leadership at the right time for the initial stand up of JTF-M in June 2024. He further acknowledged Huffman for establishing deep-seated relationships and building strong rapport within the communities throughout Guam and Micronesia.



“Under the leadership of Admiral Huffman, and really the commitment, initiative and the fortitude of its members in its first substantiation less than a year ago, this Joint Task Force is packing a punch well above its weight,” Rudd said. “There was no one better suited to lead this organization. He was hand-selected based on his experience as a warrior, combat veteran, and fighter pilot,” he added. “Grit, determination and above all trust and relationships - that’s what is forming the foundation of this Joint Task Force and enabling U.S. Indo-Pacific Command and all of its joint forces in the region to accomplish its mission.”



Rudd presented Huffman the Defense Superior Service Medal, bronze oak leaf in lieu of third award. Huffman served as the commander of Joint Region Marianas from June 2023 – June 2024, promoted to rear admiral (upper half) in 2024, led the stand up of JTF-M, and assumed command soon after.



“It has been the honor of my career to lead Joint Task Force–Micronesia during a time of both challenge and opportunity and I want to extend my deepest thanks to our allies, our community leaders, and our mission partners across the region,” Huffman said. “Guam and the islands of Micronesia are much more than strategic locations. They are places of profound history, culture, and resilience. The people of this amazing island community have weathered great challenges – from the legacy of war here in the Pacific to the fury of natural disasters like Typhoon Mawar – with strength, unity, and unwavering spirit.



“It has been a privilege to work alongside you, not just in recovery and rebuilding, but in forging a path forward that honors the past while securing the future,” he added.



Governors of Guam and the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands extended their deepest appreciation to Huffman for his continued commitment to the islands and their people, and presented him several plaques and certificates.



U.S. Navy Rear Adm. Josh Lasky, a Navy SEAL, assumed command of JTF-M. Lasky most recently served as the deputy director, Joint Interagency Task Force South at Naval Air Station Key West, Florida, and said he is looking forward to maintaining the relationships built throughout the region based on trust, understanding and a common purpose.



“National defense in this region isn’t just an imperative, it really is a living legacy,” Lasky said. “The people of this region have given their sons and daughters in the service of freedom and they’ve served with honor and distinction in every branch of the service, many of them making the ultimate sacrifice. Their legacy is one of courage, honor and an unshakeable belief in our shared values.”



Established in June 2024, JTF-M synchronizes operations and activities across all military domains, enabling a robust warfighting posture while enhancing partner nation capacity. Dedicated to promoting regional stability, JTF-M performs homeland defense, Defense Support to Civil Authorities (DSCA), and provides foreign humanitarian assistance through a whole-of-government approach within its assigned joint operations area.



For more information about JTF-M, visit https://www.pacom.mil/JTF-Micronesia/.

