JTF-M holds change of command ceremony

250515-N-ML137-1156 MARINE CORPS BASE CAMP BLAZ, Guam (May 15, 2025) U.S. Navy Rear Adm. Josh Lasky, commander, Joint Task Force - Micronesia, speaks during a change of command ceremony at Marine Corps Base Camp Blaz Fitness Center, May 15. Lasky relieved U.S. Navy Rear Adm. Greg Huffman as commander during the ceremony. Established in 2024, JTF-M promotes regional stability, synchronizes operations and activities across all domains, and enables a robust warfighting posture while enhancing partner-nation capacity through a whole-of-government approach within its assigned joint operations area. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Samantha Jetzer)