PACAF Viper Demo performs at Osan Air Power Days enhancing U.S.-ROK partnership

U.S. Pacific Air Forces F-16 Demonstration Team members watch a Republic of Korea Air Force Black Eagles Aerobatic Team aerial demonstration during Osan Air Power Days 2025, May 11, 2025, at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea. The 51st Fighter Wing showcased its aerial capabilities and U.S.-ROK interoperability at the airshow, reaffirming the U.S. Air Force’s commitment to peace and stability across the Korean Peninsula and the broader Indo-Pacific. As the most forward-deployed, permanently based fighter wing, Osan AB maintains constant readiness for defending 51 million people alongside U.S. allies and partners. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Peter Reft)