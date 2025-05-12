PACAF Viper Demo performs at Osan Air Power Days enhancing U.S.-ROK partnership

The Republic of Korea Air Force Black Eagles Aerobatic Team performs a formation flight aerial demonstration during Osan Air Power Days 2025, May 11, 2025, at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea. The 51st Fighter Wing showcased its aerial capabilities and U.S.-ROK interoperability at the airshow, reaffirming the U.S. Air Force’s commitment to peace and stability across the Korean Peninsula and the broader Indo-Pacific. As the most forward-deployed, permanently based fighter wing, Osan AB maintains constant readiness for defending 51 million people alongside U.S. allies and partners. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Peter Reft)
