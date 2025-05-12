PACAF Viper Demo performs at Osan Air Power Days enhancing U.S.-ROK partnership

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Pacific Air Forces F-16 Demonstration Team members conduct a ground show prior to an aerial demonstration flight during Osan Air Power Days 2025, May 11, 2025, at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea. The PACAF Demonstration Team showcased the F-16’s capabilities in support of 7th Air Force’s Super Squadron test, an initiative designed to optimize combat force generation and increase readiness by consolidating aircraft and personnel into a single large unit. This test aims to enhance the combat effectiveness of the ROK-U.S. Alliance and expand sortie generation capacity across the Korean Theater of Operations in support of regional stability. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Peter Reft)