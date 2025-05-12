U.S. Air Force Capt. Ethan “Bantam” Smith, Pacific Air Forces F-16 Demonstration Team pilot, performs high-intensity aerial maneuvers in an F-16 Fighting Falcon assigned to the 51st Fighter Wing during Osan Air Power Days 2025, May 11, 2025, at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea. The PACAF Demonstration Team showcased the F-16’s capabilities in support of 7th Air Force’s Super Squadron test, an initiative designed to optimize combat force generation and increase readiness by consolidating aircraft and personnel into a single large unit. This test aims to enhance the combat effectiveness of the ROK-U.S. Alliance and expand sortie generation capacity across the Korean Theater of Operations in support of regional stability. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Peter Reft)
|Date Taken:
|05.10.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.14.2025 21:06
|Photo ID:
|9037247
|VIRIN:
|250511-F-YW474-1258
|Resolution:
|1609x2011
|Size:
|942.66 KB
|Location:
|OSAN AIR BASE, KR
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, PACAF Viper Demo performs at Osan Air Power Days enhancing U.S.-ROK partnership [Image 10 of 10], by TSgt Peter Reft, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.