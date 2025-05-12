Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    PACAF Viper Demo performs at Osan Air Power Days enhancing U.S.-ROK partnership [Image 6 of 10]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    PACAF Viper Demo performs at Osan Air Power Days enhancing U.S.-ROK partnership

    OSAN AIR BASE, SOUTH KOREA

    05.10.2025

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Peter Reft 

    35th Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Capt. Ethan “Bantam” Smith, Pacific Air Forces F-16 Demonstration Team pilot, performs high-intensity aerial maneuvers in an F-16 Fighting Falcon assigned to the 51st Fighter Wing during Osan Air Power Days 2025, May 11, 2025, at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea. The PACAF Demonstration Team showcased the F-16’s capabilities in support of 7th Air Force’s Super Squadron test, an initiative designed to optimize combat force generation and increase readiness by consolidating aircraft and personnel into a single large unit. This test aims to enhance the combat effectiveness of the ROK-U.S. Alliance and expand sortie generation capacity across the Korean Theater of Operations in support of regional stability. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Peter Reft)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.10.2025
    Date Posted: 05.14.2025 21:06
    Photo ID: 9037257
    VIRIN: 250511-F-YW474-1286
    Resolution: 4750x3167
    Size: 3.85 MB
    Location: OSAN AIR BASE, KR
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, PACAF Viper Demo performs at Osan Air Power Days enhancing U.S.-ROK partnership [Image 10 of 10], by TSgt Peter Reft, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    PACAF Viper Demo performs at Osan Air Power Days enhancing U.S.-ROK partnership
    PACAF Viper Demo performs at Osan Air Power Days enhancing U.S.-ROK partnership
    PACAF Viper Demo performs at Osan Air Power Days enhancing U.S.-ROK partnership
    PACAF Viper Demo performs at Osan Air Power Days enhancing U.S.-ROK partnership
    PACAF Viper Demo performs at Osan Air Power Days enhancing U.S.-ROK partnership
    PACAF Viper Demo performs at Osan Air Power Days enhancing U.S.-ROK partnership
    PACAF Viper Demo performs at Osan Air Power Days enhancing U.S.-ROK partnership
    PACAF Viper Demo performs at Osan Air Power Days enhancing U.S.-ROK partnership
    PACAF Viper Demo performs at Osan Air Power Days enhancing U.S.-ROK partnership
    PACAF Viper Demo performs at Osan Air Power Days enhancing U.S.-ROK partnership

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Osan
    Republic of Korea
    F-16
    pacafviperdemo
    U.S. Air Force
    OAPD

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download