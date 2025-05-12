Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    PACAF Viper Demo performs at Osan Air Power Days enhancing U.S.-ROK partnership [Image 7 of 10]

    PACAF Viper Demo performs at Osan Air Power Days enhancing U.S.-ROK partnership

    OSAN AIR BASE, SOUTH KOREA

    05.10.2025

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Peter Reft 

    35th Fighter Wing

    U.S. Pacific Air Forces F-16 Demonstration Team members pose for a group photo in front of an F-16 Fighting Falcon assigned to the 51st Fighter Wing during Osan Air Power Days 2025, May 11, 2025, at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea. The demonstration team’s primary mission is to inspire goodwill and promote positive relations between the U.S. and partner nations across the Indo-Pacific region by showcasing displays of F-16 combat prowess and dedication to U.S. Air Force core values. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Peter Reft)

