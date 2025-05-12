PACAF Viper Demo performs at Osan Air Power Days enhancing U.S.-ROK partnership

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Pacific Air Forces F-16 Demonstration Team members pose for a group photo in front of an F-16 Fighting Falcon assigned to the 51st Fighter Wing during Osan Air Power Days 2025, May 11, 2025, at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea. The demonstration team’s primary mission is to inspire goodwill and promote positive relations between the U.S. and partner nations across the Indo-Pacific region by showcasing displays of F-16 combat prowess and dedication to U.S. Air Force core values. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Peter Reft)