Warrior Wednesday: The Faces of Mobility Vanguard

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Mr. Keeran Vigar, a 727th Air Mobility Squadron air freight loader supervisor, poses for a photo during the 521st Air Mobility Operations Wing’s Inaugural Mobility Vanguard at Ramstein Air Base, April 25, 2025. Vigar, stationed at Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, and his team participated in the multi-day strategic evaluation, which served as a platform for teams across the globe to demonstrate operational excellence, exchange best practices, and advance the mission of Rapid Global Mobility. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Joshua T. Crossman)