U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Emma Peterson, a 621st Contingency Response Support Squadron deployment execution team member, poses for a photo during the 521st Air Mobility Operations Wing’s Inaugural Mobility Vanguard at Ramstein Air Base, April 25, 2025. Peterson, stationed at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, New Jersey, and her team participated in the multi-day strategic evaluation, which served as a platform for teams across the globe to demonstrate operational excellence, exchange best practices, and advance the mission of Rapid Global Mobility. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Joshua T. Crossman)
|Date Taken:
|04.25.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.14.2025 07:45
|Photo ID:
|9035286
|VIRIN:
|250425-F-DR389-2996
|Resolution:
|2700x1800
|Size:
|1.84 MB
|Location:
|RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, DE
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Warrior Wednesday: The Faces of Mobility Vanguard [Image 20 of 20], by SSgt Joshua Crossman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.