German Bundeswehr Stabsunteroffizier Jasmin Fricke, 163rd Logistics Battalion, poses for a photo during the 521st Air Mobility Operations Wing’s Inaugural Mobility Vanguard at Ramstein Air Base, April 24, 2025. Fricke, stationed in Burg, Germany, and her team participated in the multi-day strategic evaluation, which served as a platform for teams across the globe to demonstrate operational excellence, exchange best practices, and reinforce relationships. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Joshua T. Crossman)
|Date Taken:
|04.24.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.14.2025 07:45
|Photo ID:
|9035277
|VIRIN:
|250424-F-DR389-1279
|Resolution:
|2700x1800
|Size:
|2.01 MB
|Location:
|RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, DE
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Warrior Wednesday: The Faces of Mobility Vanguard [Image 20 of 20], by SSgt Joshua Crossman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.