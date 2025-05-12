Warrior Wednesday: The Faces of Mobility Vanguard

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

German Bundeswehr Stabsunteroffizier Jasmin Fricke, 163rd Logistics Battalion, poses for a photo during the 521st Air Mobility Operations Wing’s Inaugural Mobility Vanguard at Ramstein Air Base, April 24, 2025. Fricke, stationed in Burg, Germany, and her team participated in the multi-day strategic evaluation, which served as a platform for teams across the globe to demonstrate operational excellence, exchange best practices, and reinforce relationships. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Joshua T. Crossman)