Warrior Wednesday: The Faces of Mobility Vanguard

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Jordan Taft, an 86th Logistics Readiness Squadron Cargo Deployment Function air transportation function supervisor, poses for a photo during the 521st Air Mobility Operations Wing’s Inaugural Mobility Vanguard at Ramstein Air Base, April 24, 2025. Taft, stationed at Ramstein AB, and his team participated in the multi-day strategic evaluation, which served as a platform for teams across the globe to demonstrate operational excellence, exchange best practices, and advance the mission of Rapid Global Mobility. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Joshua T. Crossman)