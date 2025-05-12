Warrior Wednesday: The Faces of Mobility Vanguard

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Royal Netherlands Air Force Korporaal der 1e Klasse Tim van de Wijdeven, 940th Squadron, poses for a photo during the 521st Air Mobility Operations Wing’s Inaugural Mobility Vanguard at Ramstein Air Base, April 24, 2025. Van de Wijdeven, stationed at Eindhoven Air Base, Netherlands, and his team participated in the multi-day strategic evaluation, which served as a platform for teams across the globe to demonstrate operational excellence, exchange best practices, and reinforce relationships. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Joshua T. Crossman)