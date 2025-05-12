Warrior Wednesday: The Faces of Mobility Vanguard

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Robert Hartley, a 436th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron aerospace propulsion journeyman, poses for a photo during the 521st Air Mobility Operations Wing’s Inaugural Mobility Vanguard at Ramstein Air Base, April 23, 2025. Hartley, stationed at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, and his team participated in the multi-day strategic evaluation, which served as a platform for teams across the globe to demonstrate operational excellence, exchange best practices, and advance the mission of Rapid Global Mobility. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Joshua T. Crossman)