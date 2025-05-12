Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Warrior Wednesday: The Faces of Mobility Vanguard [Image 6 of 20]

    Warrior Wednesday: The Faces of Mobility Vanguard

    RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, GERMANY

    04.23.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Joshua Crossman 

    521st Air Mobility Operations Wing

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Logan Lail, a 305th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron hydraulics systems journeyman, poses for a photo during the 521st Air Mobility Operations Wing’s Inaugural Mobility Vanguard at Ramstein Air Base, April 23, 2025. Lail, stationed at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, New Jersey, and his team participated in the multi-day strategic evaluation, which served as a platform for teams across the globe to demonstrate operational excellence, exchange best practices, and advance the mission of Rapid Global Mobility. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Joshua T. Crossman)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.23.2025
    Date Posted: 05.14.2025 07:44
    Photo ID: 9035272
    VIRIN: 250423-F-DR389-1908
    Resolution: 2700x1800
    Size: 1.88 MB
    Location: RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, DE
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Warrior Wednesday: The Faces of Mobility Vanguard [Image 20 of 20], by SSgt Joshua Crossman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Rapid Global Mobility
    Combat Capability
    Mobility Vanguard 2025
    MV25
    Strategic Evaluations
    Partner Relationship

