Two U.S. Air Force F-35 Lightning II jets from Luke Air Force Base fly in formation with a KC-135 Stratotanker from the 92nd Air Refueling Wing while waiting for in-flight refueling over Oregon, April 30, 2025. The 56th FW at Luke AFB is the largest fighter wing in the Air Force and trains 75 percent of the world’s F-35 pilots. The KC-135’s in-flight refueling capability allows these pilots to extend their time in the air to maximize training opportunities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Ryan Gomez)
|Date Taken:
|04.29.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.13.2025 17:58
|Photo ID:
|9034265
|VIRIN:
|250430-F-SU234-1532
|Resolution:
|2398x3600
|Size:
|1.54 MB
|Location:
|OREGON, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Fairchild AFB KC-135 Stratotanker refuels F-15s and F-35s [Image 8 of 8], by SSgt Ryan Gomez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.