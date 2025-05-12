Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Fairchild AFB KC-135 Stratotanker refuels F-15s and F-35s [Image 2 of 8]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Fairchild AFB KC-135 Stratotanker refuels F-15s and F-35s

    OREGON, UNITED STATES

    04.29.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Ryan Gomez 

    92nd Air Refueling Wing

    A U.S. Air Force F-35 Lightning II from Luke Air Force Base approaches a KC-135 Stratotanker from the 92nd Air Refueling Wing to receive fuel over Oregon, April 30, 2025. The 56th FW at Luke AFB is the largest fighter wing in the Air Force and trains 75 percent of the world’s F-35 pilots. The KC-135’s in-flight refueling capability allows these pilots to extend their time in the air to maximize training opportunities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Ryan Gomez)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.29.2025
    Date Posted: 05.13.2025 17:58
    Photo ID: 9034243
    VIRIN: 250430-F-SU234-1351
    Resolution: 3600x2398
    Size: 1.68 MB
    Location: OREGON, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fairchild AFB KC-135 Stratotanker refuels F-15s and F-35s [Image 8 of 8], by SSgt Ryan Gomez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Fairchild AFB KC-135 Stratotanker refuels F-15s and F-35s
    Fairchild AFB KC-135 Stratotanker refuels F-15s and F-35s
    Fairchild AFB KC-135 Stratotanker refuels F-15s and F-35s
    Fairchild AFB KC-135 Stratotanker refuels F-15s and F-35s
    Fairchild AFB KC-135 Stratotanker refuels F-15s and F-35s
    Fairchild AFB KC-135 Stratotanker refuels F-15s and F-35s
    Fairchild AFB KC-135 Stratotanker refuels F-15s and F-35s
    Fairchild AFB KC-135 Stratotanker refuels F-15s and F-35s

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    KC-135 Stratotanker
    Fairchild AFB
    Aerial refueling
    aircraft
    F-35 Lightning II

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download