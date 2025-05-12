Fairchild AFB KC-135 Stratotanker refuels F-15s and F-35s

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Air Force F-35 Lightning II from Luke Air Force Base approaches a KC-135 Stratotanker from the 92nd Air Refueling Wing to receive fuel over Oregon, April 30, 2025. The 56th FW at Luke AFB is the largest fighter wing in the Air Force and trains 75 percent of the world’s F-35 pilots. The KC-135’s in-flight refueling capability allows these pilots to extend their time in the air to maximize training opportunities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Ryan Gomez)