Fairchild AFB KC-135 Stratotanker refuels F-15s and F-35s

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

From left, U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Richard Jackson, 92nd Air Refueling Squadron KC-135 Stratotanker pilot, U.S. Air Force Capt. Mikhayla Polivka, 92nd ARS KC-135 pilot, and U.S. Air Force Capt. Jacob McMullen, 384th ARS KC-135 pilot, perform a preflight inspection at Fairchild Air Force Base, Washington, April 30, 2025. Mechanical and electrical systems checks are conducted before every flight to ensure operational readiness and the safety of crew members, passengers and other aircraft receiving fuel. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Ryan Gomez)