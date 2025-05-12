Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Fairchild AFB KC-135 Stratotanker refuels F-15s and F-35s [Image 6 of 8]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Fairchild AFB KC-135 Stratotanker refuels F-15s and F-35s

    FAIRCHILD AIR FORCE BASE, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES

    04.29.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Ryan Gomez 

    92nd Air Refueling Wing

    U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Richard Jackson, left, 92nd Air Refueling Squadron KC-135 Stratotanker pilot, offers strategic pre-flight inspection guidance to U.S. Air Force Capt. Mikhayla Polivka, center, 92nd ARS KC-135 pilot, and U.S. Air Force Capt. Jacob McMullen, 384th ARS KC-135 pilot, at Fairchild Air Force Base, Washington, April 30, 2025. Mechanical and electrical systems checks are conducted before every flight to ensure operational readiness and the safety of crew members, passengers and other aircraft receiving fuel. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Ryan Gomez)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.29.2025
    Date Posted: 05.13.2025 17:58
    Photo ID: 9034255
    VIRIN: 250430-F-SU234-1086
    Resolution: 3600x2398
    Size: 1.42 MB
    Location: FAIRCHILD AIR FORCE BASE, WASHINGTON, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fairchild AFB KC-135 Stratotanker refuels F-15s and F-35s [Image 8 of 8], by SSgt Ryan Gomez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Fairchild AFB KC-135 Stratotanker refuels F-15s and F-35s
    Fairchild AFB KC-135 Stratotanker refuels F-15s and F-35s
    Fairchild AFB KC-135 Stratotanker refuels F-15s and F-35s
    Fairchild AFB KC-135 Stratotanker refuels F-15s and F-35s
    Fairchild AFB KC-135 Stratotanker refuels F-15s and F-35s
    Fairchild AFB KC-135 Stratotanker refuels F-15s and F-35s
    Fairchild AFB KC-135 Stratotanker refuels F-15s and F-35s
    Fairchild AFB KC-135 Stratotanker refuels F-15s and F-35s

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Fairchild AFB
    Aerial refueling
    KC-135 Stratotanker

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download