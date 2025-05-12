Fairchild AFB KC-135 Stratotanker refuels F-15s and F-35s

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Air Force F-15C Eagle from Kingsley Field Air National Guard Base receives fuel from a KC-135 Stratotanker from the 92nd Air Refueling Wing over Oregon, April 30, 2025. The 173rd FW at Kingsley Field is responsible for training air-to-air combat pilots to be as proficient as possible. The KC-135’s in-flight refueling capability allows these pilots to extend their time in the air to maximize training opportunities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Ryan Gomez)