Fairchild AFB KC-135 Stratotanker refuels F-15s and F-35s

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force KC-135 Stratotanker pilots from the 92nd and 384th Air Refueling Squadrons, complete a preflight inspection at Fairchild Air Force Base, Washington, April 30, 2025. Mechanical and electrical systems checks are conducted before every flight to ensure operational readiness and the safety of crew members, passengers and other aircraft receiving fuel. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Ryan Gomez)