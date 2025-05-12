Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Fairchild AFB KC-135 Stratotanker refuels F-15s and F-35s [Image 5 of 8]

    Fairchild AFB KC-135 Stratotanker refuels F-15s and F-35s

    OREGON, UNITED STATES

    04.29.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Ryan Gomez 

    92nd Air Refueling Wing

    Three U.S. Air Force F-35 Lightning II jets assigned to Luke Air Force Base fly in formation while waiting for in-flight refueling over Oregon, April 30, 2025. The 56th FW at Luke AFB is the largest fighter wing in the Air Force and trains 75 percent of the world’s F-35 pilots. The KC-135 Stratotanker’s in-flight refueling capability allows these pilots to extend their time in the air to maximize training opportunities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Ryan Gomez)

    Date Taken: 04.29.2025
    Date Posted: 05.13.2025 17:58
    Photo ID: 9034254
    VIRIN: 250430-F-SU234-1423
    Resolution: 3600x2398
    Size: 839.46 KB
    Location: OREGON, US
    This work, Fairchild AFB KC-135 Stratotanker refuels F-15s and F-35s [Image 8 of 8], by SSgt Ryan Gomez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Fairchild AFB
    Aerial refueling
    aircraft
    KC-135 Stratotanker
    F-35 Lightning II

