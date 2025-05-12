Fairchild AFB KC-135 Stratotanker refuels F-15s and F-35s

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Three U.S. Air Force F-35 Lightning II jets assigned to Luke Air Force Base fly in formation while waiting for in-flight refueling over Oregon, April 30, 2025. The 56th FW at Luke AFB is the largest fighter wing in the Air Force and trains 75 percent of the world’s F-35 pilots. The KC-135 Stratotanker’s in-flight refueling capability allows these pilots to extend their time in the air to maximize training opportunities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Ryan Gomez)