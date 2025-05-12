The U.S. and Italy attend the Day of Remembrance for Victims of Terrorism Ceremony

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Cavaliere Salvatore Parisi, Pordenone National Association of Italian Army Motorists president, gives remarks during the Day of Remembrance for Victims of Terrorism memorial ceremony in Pordenone, Italy, May 9, 2025. This ceremony is an opportunity to remember the courage of those who continued to defend the freedom they won and the institutions that protect democratic life. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Brooke Rogers)