Italian and U.S. Air Force firefighters observe a wreath being laid at the Pordenone Memorial in honor of victims of terrorism during the Day of Remembrance for Victims of Terrorism ceremony in Pordenone, Italy, May 9, 2025. The Pordenone Memorial, originally built in 2002, included two pieces of debris from the New York City Twin Towers in honor of the firefighters that perished during rescue operations which symbolizes the partnership between Italy and the U.S. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Brooke Rogers)
|Date Taken:
|05.09.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.13.2025 05:04
|Photo ID:
|9032115
|VIRIN:
|250509-F-MC941-3321
|Resolution:
|5497x3890
|Size:
|3.63 MB
|Location:
|AVIANO, IT
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|1
This work, The U.S. and Italy attend the Day of Remembrance for Victims of Terrorism Ceremony [Image 9 of 9], by SSgt Brooke Rogers, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.