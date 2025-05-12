The U.S. and Italy attend the Day of Remembrance for Victims of Terrorism Ceremony

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Members from the Italian Carabinieri present a wreath in honor of victims of terrorism during the Day of Remembrance for Victims of Terrorism ceremony in Pordenone, Italy, May 9, 2025. To remember the courage of those lost to terrorism and those who continue to defend the freedom they had won, Sergio Mattarella, Republic of Italy president, decreed May 9 to be the annual day of remembrance. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Brooke Rogers)