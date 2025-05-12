The U.S. and Italy attend the Day of Remembrance for Victims of Terrorism Ceremony

Cavaliere Giorgio Romano, Wounded Veterans Association president, pays his respects to the fallen during the Day of Remembrance for Victims of Terrorism ceremony in Pordenone, Italy, May 9, 2025. The bond of memory shared during this ceremony renews and reinforces the feeling of solidarity and recalls a commitment that is valid for the entire community. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Brooke Rogers)
|Date Taken:
|05.09.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.13.2025 05:04
|Photo ID:
|9032125
|VIRIN:
|250509-F-MC941-3931
|Resolution:
|5161x3841
|Size:
|1.38 MB
|Location:
|AVIANO, IT
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|1
