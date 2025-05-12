The U.S. and Italy attend the Day of Remembrance for Victims of Terrorism Ceremony

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Veterans of the Alpini Corp and Italian air force raise banners during the Day of Remembrance for Victims of Terrorism memorial ceremony in Pordenone, Italy, May 9, 2025. The bond of memory shared during this ceremony renews and reinforces the feeling of solidarity and recalls a commitment that is valid for the entire community. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Brooke Rogers)