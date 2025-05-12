The U.S. and Italy attend the Day of Remembrance for Victims of Terrorism Ceremony

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Members of the Italian army stand at parade rest during the Day of Remembrance for Victims of Terrorism in Pordenone, Italy, May 9, 2025. The Republic of Italy recognizes May 9 as a day of remembrance for all victims of terrorism and massacres, both domestic and international. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Brooke Rogers)