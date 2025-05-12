The U.S. and Italy attend the Day of Remembrance for Victims of Terrorism Ceremony

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A member of the Italian Carabinieri salutes while presenting a wreath at the Pordenone Memorial in honor of victims of terrorism during the Day of Remembrance for Victims of Terrorism ceremony in Pordenone, Italy, May 9, 2025. On the day of remembrance, the United States and Republic of Italy come together to honor the lives broken by political fanaticism and reject the violence of terrorist and neo-fascist groups and their subversive assaults on democratic institutions and civil coexistence. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Brooke Rogers)