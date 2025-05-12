Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The U.S. and Italy attend the Day of Remembrance for Victims of Terrorism Ceremony [Image 4 of 9]

    The U.S. and Italy attend the Day of Remembrance for Victims of Terrorism Ceremony

    AVIANO, ITALY

    05.09.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Brooke Rogers 

    31st Fighter Wing

    A member of the Italian Carabinieri salutes while presenting a wreath at the Pordenone Memorial in honor of victims of terrorism during the Day of Remembrance for Victims of Terrorism ceremony in Pordenone, Italy, May 9, 2025. On the day of remembrance, the United States and Republic of Italy come together to honor the lives broken by political fanaticism and reject the violence of terrorist and neo-fascist groups and their subversive assaults on democratic institutions and civil coexistence. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Brooke Rogers)

    Date Taken: 05.09.2025
    Date Posted: 05.13.2025 05:04
    Photo ID: 9032120
    VIRIN: 250509-F-MC941-6593
    Resolution: 5857x3862
    Size: 2.36 MB
    Location: AVIANO, IT
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 1

    Memorial
    Italy
    Aviano
    Victims of Terrorism

