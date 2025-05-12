AFSBn-Benelux issues APS-2 vehicles, CBRN equipment to chem company for DEFENDER 25

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A Soldier from the 59th Chemical Company checks the oil on an M1135 Stryker NBC reconnaissance vehicle at the Eygelshoven Army Prepositioned Stocks-2 worksite May 12. Upon arriving at the site, Army Field Support Battalion-Benelux began the process of issuing the 59th Chem. Co. Soldiers more than 200 APS-2 major end items, including several NBC reconnaissance Strykers.