AFSBn-Benelux issues APS-2 vehicles, CBRN equipment to chem company for DEFENDER 25

Soldiers from the 59th Chemical Company inventory Army Prepositioned Stocks-2 equipment at the Eygelshoven APS-2 worksite May 12. Upon arriving at the site, Army Field Support Battalion-Benelux began the process of issuing the 59th Chem. Co. Soldiers more than 200 APS-2 major end items.