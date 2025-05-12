AFSBn-Benelux issues APS-2 vehicles, CBRN equipment to chem company for DEFENDER 25

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Army 1st Lt. Logan Liddington, the executive officer for the 59th Chemical Company (Hazardous Response) and the gaining tactical unit’s officer in charge for Army Prepositioned Stocks-2 issue mission at the Eygelshoven APS-2 worksite, conducts inventory of equipment at the site May 12.