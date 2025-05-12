Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    AFSBn-Benelux issues APS-2 vehicles, CBRN equipment to chem company for DEFENDER 25 [Image 11 of 11]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    AFSBn-Benelux issues APS-2 vehicles, CBRN equipment to chem company for DEFENDER 25

    EYGELSHOVEN, NETHERLANDS

    05.13.2025

    Photo by Cameron Porter 

    405th Army Field Support Brigade - Europe & Africa

    A couple of chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear (CBRN) defense specialists from the 48th Chemical Brigade’s 59th Chemical Company conduct preventative maintenance checks and services on an M1135 Stryker NBC reconnaissance vehicle at the Eygelshoven Army Prepositioned Stocks-2 worksite May 12.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.13.2025
    Date Posted: 05.13.2025 00:58
    Photo ID: 9031723
    VIRIN: 250513-A-SM279-7765
    Resolution: 5712x4284
    Size: 5.35 MB
    Location: EYGELSHOVEN, NL
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AFSBn-Benelux issues APS-2 vehicles, CBRN equipment to chem company for DEFENDER 25 [Image 11 of 11], by Cameron Porter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    AFSBn-Benelux issues APS-2 vehicles, CBRN equipment to chem company for DEFENDER 25
    AFSBn-Benelux issues APS-2 vehicles, CBRN equipment to chem company for DEFENDER 25
    AFSBn-Benelux issues APS-2 vehicles, CBRN equipment to chem company for DEFENDER 25
    AFSBn-Benelux issues APS-2 vehicles, CBRN equipment to chem company for DEFENDER 25
    AFSBn-Benelux issues APS-2 vehicles, CBRN equipment to chem company for DEFENDER 25
    AFSBn-Benelux issues APS-2 vehicles, CBRN equipment to chem company for DEFENDER 25
    AFSBn-Benelux issues APS-2 vehicles, CBRN equipment to chem company for DEFENDER 25
    AFSBn-Benelux issues APS-2 vehicles, CBRN equipment to chem company for DEFENDER 25
    AFSBn-Benelux issues APS-2 vehicles, CBRN equipment to chem company for DEFENDER 25
    AFSBn-Benelux issues APS-2 vehicles, CBRN equipment to chem company for DEFENDER 25
    AFSBn-Benelux issues APS-2 vehicles, CBRN equipment to chem company for DEFENDER 25

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    AFSBn-Benelux issues APS-2 vehicles, CBRN equipment to chem company for DEFENDER 25

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    ArmyReadiness
    StrongerTogether
    DefenderEurope
    target_news_europe
    SupportTheWarrior
    ArmyPrepositionedStocks

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download