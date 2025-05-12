A chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear (CBRN) defense specialist from the 48th Chemical Brigade’s 59th Chemical Company inspects the undercarriage of a light medium tactical vehicle at Eygelshoven Army Prepositioned Stocks-2 worksite May 12.
AFSBn-Benelux issues APS-2 vehicles, CBRN equipment to chem company for DEFENDER 25
