    AFSBn-Benelux issues APS-2 vehicles, CBRN equipment to chem company for DEFENDER 25 [Image 8 of 11]

    AFSBn-Benelux issues APS-2 vehicles, CBRN equipment to chem company for DEFENDER 25

    EYGELSHOVEN, NETHERLANDS

    05.12.2025

    Photo by Cameron Porter 

    405th Army Field Support Brigade - Europe & Africa

    A couple of chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear (CBRN) defense specialists from the 48th Chemical Brigade’s 59th Chemical Company conduct preventative maintenance checks and services on a M1135 Stryker NBC reconnaissance vehicle at the Eygelshoven Army Prepositioned Stocks-2 worksite May 12.

    This work, AFSBn-Benelux issues APS-2 vehicles, CBRN equipment to chem company for DEFENDER 25 [Image 11 of 11], by Cameron Porter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    AFSBn-Benelux issues APS-2 vehicles, CBRN equipment to chem company for DEFENDER 25

