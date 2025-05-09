Bull Shark 25-2: US strengthens alliances, collectively boosts regional security capabilities in East Africa

Japan Self-Defense Forces flies aircraft during Exercise Bull Shark 25-2 in the Gulf of Tadjoura, Djibouti,May 6, 2025. Maritime air and ground forces from U.S. and partner nations rehearsed key mission tasks to build trust, improve response coordination and sharpen tactical execution
while working toward strengthening regional security and stability.
(U.S. Army photo by Spc. Lorelai Warman)
