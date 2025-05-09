Bull Shark 25-2: US strengthens alliances, collectively boosts regional security capabilities in East Africa

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Service members from the Djiboutian Coast Guard conduct search and rescue operations

during Exercise Bull Shark 25-2 in the Gulf of Tadjoura, Djibouti, May 6, 2025. Exercise Bull

Shark enhanced multinational interoperability through simulated crisis response and

coordinated field operations, thus strengthening partnerships and enhancing Combined Joint

Task Force - Horn of Africa’s operational effectiveness in a joint environment.



(U.S. Army photo by Spc. Lorelai Warman)